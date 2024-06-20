Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $132.30 and last traded at $132.48. Approximately 1,055,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,160,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.90.

Specifically, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

