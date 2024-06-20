C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 1,212,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,912,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,169 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 111,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

