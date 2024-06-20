Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 3.7%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 98,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,100,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,919,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 281.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

