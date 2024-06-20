CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.4% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $393.29 and last traded at $391.95. 1,232,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,703,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.94, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.04.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

