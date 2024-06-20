GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 1.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 18,273,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,717,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GameStop Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.79 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $346,474. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

