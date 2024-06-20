Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 4.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $31.63. Approximately 369,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 564,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,114,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after buying an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,014,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

