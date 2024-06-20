Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $938.88 and last traded at $931.99. 3,789,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,602,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $887.41.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $837.98 and its 200-day moving average is $715.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

