Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $445.32 and last traded at $445.86. 4,468,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,826,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 24,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 2,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.