Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.82 and last traded at $129.45. 1,269,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,454,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a "reduce" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,527 shares in the company, valued at $29,615,803.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

