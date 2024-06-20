LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 0.7 %

LKQ opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

