Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix Sells 200,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total transaction of C$5,115,360.00.

Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total transaction of C$5,028,880.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$25.56 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.82 and a 12 month high of C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

View Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.