Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOO opened at $504.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $504.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

