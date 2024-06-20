Somerset Trust Co Invests $222,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DHI opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

