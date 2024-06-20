First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Stake Trimmed by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FICS stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

