Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 218.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYM opened at $119.81 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

