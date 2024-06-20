Michael P. Landy Acquires 4,700 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
