Michael P. Landy Acquires 4,700 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 49.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 123,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 110,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

