Bradley J. Ehrman Purchases 2,800 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.782 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

