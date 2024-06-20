NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 2,172 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in StoneX Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $380,130.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $380,130.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $168,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,276.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

