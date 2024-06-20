FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

