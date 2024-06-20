Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 397,578 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

