NBC Securities Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 182.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 239,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 195.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.53, for a total value of $160,649.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,854,100 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,373. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,926 shares of company stock worth $78,328,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.