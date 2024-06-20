NBC Securities Inc. Sells 719 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 191.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

