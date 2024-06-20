Insider Selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sells 1,958 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

