Gary Weitman Sells 522 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Gary Weitman sold 528 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $84,480.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.75. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,323,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

