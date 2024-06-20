NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 93.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after buying an additional 844,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $234,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $234,534.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,563,332 shares of company stock valued at $683,727,511. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.