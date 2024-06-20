Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock Holdings Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $69,282,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,085,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 286,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.3 %

Core & Main stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

