NBC Securities Inc. Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFDFree Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

