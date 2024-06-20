NBC Securities Inc. Sells 143 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 72,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $134.38 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

