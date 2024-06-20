Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,024 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $62,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $44,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.88. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.