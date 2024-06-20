Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,220,150 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 948.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Exelixis worth $58,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

