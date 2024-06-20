Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $57,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,189,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.66.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $533.64 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.87 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.