Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $49.19 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $49,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock worth $816,148. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

