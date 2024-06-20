Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $54,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

