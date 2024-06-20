Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 103,900 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Globe Life worth $53,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 over the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

