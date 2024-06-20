Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $46.90 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $46,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.37 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.51 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

