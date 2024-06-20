American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

