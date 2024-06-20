EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EME opened at $385.68 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.56. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

