NBC Securities Inc. Buys 146 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,910,000 after acquiring an additional 546,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
American Express Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AXP stock opened at $229.31 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $164.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
American Express Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
