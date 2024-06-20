Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

