Cwm LLC Acquires 12,158 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.