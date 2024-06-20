Cwm LLC Sells 87 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSG opened at $191.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

