Cwm LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAR opened at $243.05 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.03 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.53.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

