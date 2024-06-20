Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $76.31 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.