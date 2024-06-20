Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 13,451 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $421,016.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $410,723.78.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

