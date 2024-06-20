Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $34.91

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $35.92. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 29,916 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,579,579.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

