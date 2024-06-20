NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,223,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $8,278,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $289.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.36 and its 200-day moving average is $245.86. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

