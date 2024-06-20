United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.48. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

