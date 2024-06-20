NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average is $216.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

