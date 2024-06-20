NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $827,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

