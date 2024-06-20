NBC Securities Inc. Sells 14,227 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.5% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $196.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average of $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

